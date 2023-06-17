Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah to visit Maharashtra on June 25

Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will be visiting Sangli district and Baramati in Pune district in Maharashtra on 25 June.

“Siddaramaiah ji would be in Sangli district on 25 June for a function. We are planning to have a rally. We are working on this and will try and have a rally in the morning,” Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said.

Siddaramaiah is one of the architects of the Congress victory in Karnataka, and the state Congress wants him to address rallies in Maharashtra in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

The issue was discussed at the core committee meeting of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) presided over by Patole on Friday evening.

Among those present in the meeting were Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, and Sushilkumar Shinde, MPCC Working President Naseem Khan and former MPCC President Manikrao Thakre.

On the issue of seat sharing with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), he said that formal talks would be held soon. “Merit will be the criteria for seat adjustments," he said.

Patole said that the Congress is of the opinion that all non-BJP parties should join hands. “In the meeting we discussed ways and means to take it ahead. Farmers’ distress, unemployment, price rise and welfare of the poor will be the core of the common minimum programme," Patole said.