Karnataka crisis: Cong MPs stage Rajya Sabha walkout

Congress on Thursday walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against BJP's "attempt" to topple Karnataka government and weaning away of its MLAs in Goa.

As soon as the House assembled, Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma said the BJP was "assaulting" democracy by indulging in destabilising the Karnataka government.

"Our leaders are arrested. The issue is that they are trying to topple the government in Karnataka. In Goa, they are in power and what is the need to do this (weaning 10 out of 15 MLAs), " Sharma said, as Congress MPs walked out.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar countered saying the Congress should look at themselves.

"They do not have a president. You should not hold BJP responsible for that," he said.

As Congress MPs walked out, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu proceeded with Budget discussions. Zero Hour was not taken up as decided by floor leaders earlier.

Before the proceedings started in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi led Congress MPs in a protest near Gandhi statue.

Other Opposition party MPs also staged a protest in solidarity with Congress.