Karnataka election result a boost to efforts to oust BJP, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

K'taka poll results boost to oust BJP, says Kerala CM

Vijayan said the BJP's defeat in Karnataka was the outcome of people's mandate against the anti-people policies

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • May 14 2023, 05:54 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 05:54 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka will be a boost to the ongoing efforts across the country to oust the BJP from power in the next elections.

The senior CPM leader also said that the Congress and other non-BJP parties in power in various states should work with the objective of ousting the BJP from power.

He said that the BJP's defeat in Karnataka was the outcome of people's mandate against the anti-people policies. The Congress need to be alert against attempts by BJP to wrest power even after getting defeated in elections.

Pinarayi Vijayan
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Kerala
India News
Indian Politics

