Karnataka election result a boost to efforts to oust BJP, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka will be a boost to the ongoing efforts across the country to oust the BJP from power in the next elections.
The senior CPM leader also said that the Congress and other non-BJP parties in power in various states should work with the objective of ousting the BJP from power.
He said that the BJP's defeat in Karnataka was the outcome of people's mandate against the anti-people policies. The Congress need to be alert against attempts by BJP to wrest power even after getting defeated in elections.
