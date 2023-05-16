'Karnataka election results delivered a message': Tejashwi Yadav calls for Opposition unity

Tejashwi calls for Opposition unity amid K'taka polls

Yadav said Nitish Kumar, former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and all other leaders are working for the same purpose

DH Web Desk,
  • May 16 2023, 05:46 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 05:46 ist
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav

Amid Congress party's landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly elctions, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday reiterated calls to all the Opposition parties to unite against the BJP to defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Yadav said the election results in the southern state have delivered a message that if all opposition parties will fight unitedly, the Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated

"I said earlier also that Lord Hanuman is upset with BJP. And this is not just the defeat of the BJP. It is also the loss of capitalism, the central agencies…. It is a defeat for all of them”, Yadav told news agency ANI. 

Yadav also said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and all other leaders are working in the direction of ‘Opposition Unity’ to defeat the saffro party at the Centre. 

“It (Karnataka election results) is a message that if we all fight unitedly, we can win. That’s what CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu ji and we are all working towards, trying to unite everyone, fight and win. None of us have any personal ambition. We don’t want to be PM or CM,” Yadav told ANI. 

He said, “Our aim is to work for the people, to fight against inflation and unemployment, to work for the poor, farmers, labourers, army and the common people. We all are working towards it, to unite and save the democracy and constitution in the country”.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

