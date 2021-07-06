Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Murugesh Nirani, the Minister of Mines and Geology in Karnataka, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday.

Though what transpired between them is not known, it was Nirani's second meeting with Shah in the last one month.

Nirani cancelled all scheduled engagements in Bengaluru and rushed to Delhi following a phone call from Amit Shah, sources close to him said.

According to the sources, his meeting with Shah lasted for more than 20 minutes.

Nirani, a Panchamasali Lingayat leader, was aspiring to become the Karnataka Chief Minister if the party removed B S Yediyurappa from the post.

With a section of BJP leaders demanding the removal of Yediyurappa, sugar baron Nirani's frequent meeting with BJP's top leaders has triggered speculation that he is lobbying for the CM post.

However, while speaking to media persons, Nirani said that he went to Delhi on a private visit and there was nothing political in it. He had no plan to meet any leader in Delhi, he added.