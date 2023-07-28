Karnataka ministers to meet Cong leader in Delhi on Aug 2

Senior leaders and ministers from Karnataka will meet Congress leadership here on August 2 as part of the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha election next year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will attend the meetings. The first meeting will be of senior leaders while the second meeting will be of ministers.

Earlier, the plan was to hold the meeting on July 19 after the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru. Kerala leaders were also called for a meeting in Bengaluru. However, the death of senior Kerala leader Oommen Chandy led to the postponement of the meetings with Kerala and Karnataka leaders.

The meetings of states much ahead of the Lok Sabha election is first of its kind for the Congress. Earlier, the party held meetings of five states where Assembly polls are scheduled later this year. At these meetings, DH reported on July 13, the Congress leadership is settling discord between leaders and set state-specific campaign plans.