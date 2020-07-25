Karnataka MP L Hanumanthaiah in Rajya Sabha panel of Vice-Chairmen

Karnataka MP L Hanumanthaiah (Congress) and Odisha's Sasmit Patra (BJD), both first-time MPs, were on Saturday nominated to the panel of Vice-Chairmen in Rajya Sabha by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Along with them, Vandana Chavan (NCP), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (Trinamool Congress), Bhubaneswar Kalita and Surendra Singh Nagar (both BJP) were nominated to the panel, which helps the Chairman in the running of the House.

Roy has retained his place in the six-member panel while DMK's Tiruchi Siva, who has been re-elected, does not find his name in the list. The members of the previous panel also included Satyanarayan Jatia (BJP), TK Rangarajan (CPIM), M V Rajeev Gowda (Congress), Kahakashan Perween (JDU), who have retired from the House recently.

Besides Roy, Kalita has also previously been in the panel of Vice-Chairmen.

Perveen was the first woman to be chosen to the panel in March 2018. With her retirement from the House, Chavan has taken that place.