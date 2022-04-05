Karnataka MP seeks overhaul of education system

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 22:45 ist
Lok Sabha during the Budget session. Credit: PTI Photo

Haveri Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi on Tuesday said the government should discuss overhauling the education system to give opportunities to bright students to study in the country itself.

Participating in a short discussion on ‘Situation in Ukraine’ in the Lok Sabha, he said Naveen Shekharappa Gyangouder, despite securing 97 per cent marks in the second PUC examinations, went to Ukraine to pursue an MBBS course as he failed to get a seat in the Indian medical colleges. 

“If we are able to bring total changes in the current system, we can prevent such bright students from going abroad in search of the affordable education system,” Udasi said.

He said there is a need to discuss the issue of bringing total changes in the Indian education system to help bright poor students who want to pursue higher education. 

Naveen Shekharappa Gyangouder, an MBBS student from Haveri, was killed in Russian shelling at Kharkiv in the war-hit Ukraine. 

“When I met Naveen’s father Shekharappa Gyangouder to express my condolence, he told me that all lawmakers must strive to bring changes in the existing education system so that bright students can study in India itself,” Udasi said. 

haveri
Karnataka
Lok Sabha
Parliament
budget session
Education

