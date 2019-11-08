Karnataka: Schools, colleges to remain shut on Saturday

Ahead of Supreme Court's historic verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, the Karnataka government has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday due to security concerns.

During a press briefing, the Karnataka ADGP (Law & Order) Amar Kr Pandey, said, "This is a very unique situation where we have Eid Milad, issue of celebration of Tipu Jayanti and the very special judgement which is expected tomorrow. Keeping that in mind, Karnataka police is at maximum alert and maximum 'bandobast'"

The Karnataka Police has deployed 170 platoons in the state. "We've deployed 170 platoons of K'taka State Reserve Police, we have 2 paramilitary companies stationed at Bengaluru & Mangaluru. Bengaluru will be assisted by CRPF, Mangaluru by RAF&depending on situation Central Paramilitary can be deployed in any part of the state," ADGP said.

Further, the city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that eight thousand police, 50 KSRP, 30, 1800 home guards total of 8,000 police personnel including 18 DCPS have also been deployed in the city.

The state government has also banned liquor till Sunday midnight.

