Kashmir: CPI(M) targets Modi govt again

The Supreme Court's refusal to "intervene to stop the large-scale violations" of civil liberties and fundamental rights of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir was an example of the "undermining" of institutions under the Narendra Modi government, the CPI(M) has said.

In an editorial party mouthpiece 'Peoples Democracy', it said in such a situation, the defence of democracy, secularism and fundamental rights of citizens have to be accomplished more and more by popular mobilisations and united people’s movements.

"On Independence Day, it is also pertinent to observe that the past five years of authoritarian rule have led to the undermining of all institutions under the constitution. A small instance of this was brought out by the fact that a three-member bench of the Supreme Court refused to intervene to stop the large scale violations of civil liberties and fundamental rights of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir," the CPI(M) said.

The remarks came against the backdrop of the Supreme Court refusing to interfere with the Centre on imposing restrictions, including shut-down of communication services, after scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two union territories. On Tuesday, the apex court also said the Centre should be given a "reasonable time" to bring normalcy in the state, which cannot be done "overnight" in view of the sensitive situation.

The CPI(M) editorial said Independence Day is being observed: "under the shadow of the dismemberment" of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and a "massive clampdown" on the people of the valley.

"When Narendra Modi hoists the tricolour on the Red Fort on August 15, millions of Kashmiris for the eleventh day running would have been deprived of their liberties and fundamental rights. They have been stripped off their right to movement, to communicate, to earn a livelihood, to go to school, to avail healthcare and medicines – all fundamental rights as citizens in free India," it said.

While the Modi government will tom-tom the "integration of Jammu & Kashmir" with India as their great achievement, it said, there will be a sharp contrast as to what independence means to the people of Kashmir as compared to the people of the rest of India.

Citing the proposal for delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI(M) said, “the humiliation heaped on the Kashmiris is manifest in the way they are being politically disenfranchised.”

It said the delimitation exercise will ensure that the number of seats in Jammu region will go up from the existing 37. With the carving out of SC/ST reserved seats, the result will be to reduce the number of seats in Kashmir valley, which at present is 46, so that the BJP can be assured of a majority in Assembly, the party claimed.