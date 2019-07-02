Kashmir: Opposition changes its 'batting order'

Opposition on Monday changed its "batting order" for the debate on extending President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir and the bill to provide reservation for certain classes.

Usually, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks first on issues of national importance, especially on Kashmir as he belongs to the state.

However, on Monday, sources said, the Opposition parties decided to change their speakers' order and in a surprise move, made Congress MP Viplove Thakur speak first.

From the Opposition side, then Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav and Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien followed Thakur.

Sources said the Opposition parties had jointly decided that Azad should speak just before Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the debate and put forth the Opposition point of view.

"Why should we exhaust the best on Kashmir at the beginning itself. We kept him for the last overs. He agreed to it when it was suggested," a senior Opposition leader said.