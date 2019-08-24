Kashmir’s integration complete, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India is complete with the abrogation of article 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had completed the incomplete mission of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to merge Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Union.

He said this addressing, 92 Indian Police Service probationers, five from Nepal Police Service and six from Royal Bhutan Police Service. He reviewed a colourful parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on Saturday. Paying rich tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shah said he achieved the challenging task of merging 630 states with the Indian Union.

“Under Sardar Patel’s leadership historic police action made Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra, parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra part of India. The credit for making this city a part of India goes to police action,” he said. Shah said Jammu and Kashmir was the last missing point as its accession to India was not complete with the continuation of Article 370. “Everyone was feeling something was missing,” he said.

Stating that 33,000 policemen so far laid down their lives for the nation, Shah said the country faced several challenges to its internal security like terrorism, narcotics, cybercrime and challenges created by the neighbouring countries.

Stating that peace and security is must for developed India and to achieve Narendra Modi’s vision of making India five trillion dollar economy, he said achieving that won’t be possible without internal security and law and order.

Follow the spirit of the Constitution

Shah has advised the IPS probationary officers to follow the spirit of the Constitution when they face difficulty in interpreting it. He told the probationers that their actual job begins from the day they get the parade peels off. “Sampark, Samvad and Samanvay are the success mantra. I am from a big party and as the president of that party that the mantra works well when you deal with large numbers.” He said. Amit Shah later inaugurated new officers' mess at the NPA.

Delhi Boy tops

Gaush Alam, a Mechanical engineering graduate from New Delhi received top honours at the parade. He received PM baton and Home Ministry’s revolver for the best all-round IPS probationer. He also won Manipur cup for Law, the Best performance in periodical evaluation, Vice President’s trophy for exemplary conduct, Mehta cup for studies and BSF Trophy.