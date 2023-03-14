Kavitha to hold round-table discussion on Women's Bill

Kavitha to hold round-table discussion on Women's Bill on Wednesday, a day ahead of ED questioning

Around 10 parties have already extended their support to BRS on this initiative, though Congress and JD(U) have not supported it

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 14 2023, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 20:59 ist
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

BRS leader Kavitha will hold a round-table discussion on Women's Reservation Bill here, a day ahead of the Telangana MLC appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The discussion, for which Opposition parties and civil society organisations are invited, comes five days after she held a hunger strike in Jantar Mantar, ahead of the first round of questioning by the ED.

Around 10 parties have already extended their support to BRS on this initiative, though Congress and JD(U) have not supported it.

Kavitha was questioned for around nine hours by the ED on March 11 with the BRS leader claiming innocence and accusing the ruling BJP of harassing Opposition politicians.

Separately on Tuesday, Y S Sharmila of YSR Telangana Congress held a 'Parliament March' alleging corruption by the BRS government in Telangana.

Alleging corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, she demanded President's rule in the state and investigation against the BRS government.

