KCR all set to launch 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' activities in Delhi

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is camping in New Delhi this week to take forward the activities of his new venture "Bharat Rashtra Samiti.”

In his first visit after the party's ECI approved name change from TRS last week, KCR will be inaugurating the BRS's temporary office located on Sardar Patel Marg in central Delhi on Wednesday.

“Abki baar Kisan sarkaar,” “KCR for India,” announced the hoardings with KCR images erected by the BRS leaders outside the rented premises, which were reportedly removed by the municipal authorities for flouting rules.

The cash rich BRS is building its grand office in Vasant Vihar on a plot of over 1000 square metres, allotted to the recognized political party for the purpose earlier. KCR, who arrived in the national capital on Monday evening, went on an inspection of the construction and reportedly made some suggestions. The CM, BRS sources said, wants own office premises set up at the earliest.

Following KCR's beliefs, an elaborate ritual named Nava-Chandi homam is being performed at the SP Marg office ahead of its inauguration.

Several BRS ministers, legislators are arriving in the capital for the event.

“By sending acknowledgement of the ECI approval letter on BRS name change, KCR has automatically become the BRS president. He will on Wednesday hold the BRS's first meeting in the Delhi office with all the available leaders, where he could give us a direction on the renamed party's national activities,” a senior BRS leader, who reached New Delhi on Tuesday evening, told DH.

Though some reports claimed that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Rakesh Tikait, a farmer group leader, etc would be attending the Wednesday event, there is no confirmation from BRS leaders.

The BRS's inauguration in New Delhi is coinciding with the fourth anniversary of KCR taking charge as Telangana CM for the second time, on 13 December 2018. While KCR has set out on his national ambitions, the BJP in Telangana is preparing for a possibility of early elections in Telangana like last time.