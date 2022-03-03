KCR meets BJP's Subramanian Swamy, farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait in Delhi

As he attempts to gather Opposition leaders against Narendra Modi-led BJP, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait in the national capital.

These meetings came days after his visit to Mumbai to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Rao also had discussions with West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin over the telephone.

Swamy, a nominated Rajya Sabha MP, had met Mamata when she came to Delhi earlier. He was welcomed by Rao.

Also Read | KCR meets Thackeray, Pawar to forge opposition unity

Rao's daughter and senior party leader K Kavita tweeted a video of Swamy being greeted by Rao and said, "Rajya Sabha member and noted Economist Subramanian Swamy met with Telangana CM KCR Garu in New Delhi today." She also tweeted a video of Tikait being welcomed by her before the meeting.

The Telangana Chief Minister is also likely to meet AAP supremo and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Rao is in the national capital for the past two days and is accompanied by Kavita, Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud and MP J Santosh Kumar.

Also read: Ready to shed last drop of blood for country's sake: Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao and Mamata are attempting to gather non-Congress parties against the BJP. He has also reached out to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

While Rao and Mamata are looking for a front without Congress, NCP has made it clear that such a formulation would not work without the main Opposition party.

The Left parties are also not enthusiastic about Rao and Mamata taking the lead role, omitting Congress in the fight against the BJP by calling a meeting of Opposition Chief Ministers. The CPI(M) is of the view that Stalin should take the lead role in these efforts.

Also Read | Amid efforts to unite non-BJP parties, KCR leaves for Delhi

Stalin has also sent a subtle message by inviting top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to release the first volume of his autobiography at a function that saw the attendance of CPI(M)'s Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and RJD chief and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Both Mamata and Rao did not attend the function but separately wished Stalin on his birthday, a day after the release of the book on February 28.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: