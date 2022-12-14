KCR opens BRS office in Delhi, forays into national politics

Making foray into national politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the national capital.

He hoisted the BRS flag in the presence of leaders of Janata Dal (Secular), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and farmer leaders from various states besides Telangana ministers, MPs and state legislators.

After unfurling the party flag, Rao entered his chamber in the party office at Sardar Patel Marg. He was accompanied by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and other leaders.

The inauguration ceremony took place between 12.37 pm and 12.47 pm, the auspicious time fixed for the event, amid the chanting of vedic hymns. Elaborate religious rituals were performed on the occasion.

Rajasyamala yagam was conducted by a group of priests on the occasion of inauguration.

The opening of BRS central office came nearly a week after the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepted the request of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to rechristen itself as BRS.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, formally launched BRS at a ceremony in Hyderabad on December 9.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thirumavalan, farmers' leader Gurnam Singh and others also attended the event.

BRS sources said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav was also invited but he could not attend due to his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's ill-health

KCR's wife Shobha, daughter K Kavitha and other family members were also present during the inauguration. However, KCR's son and state minister KT Rama Rao could not make it to the event due to pre-scheduled engagements in Hyderabad.

With the inauguration of the party office, BRS will begin its activities in the national capital from the rented premises.

The permanent building of BRS is under construction in Vasant Vihar and it is likely to be completed in another two to three months.

KCR on Tuesday inspected the construction work of the party's permanent office building which is coming up 1,100 square meters of land.

It was on October 5 that a general body meeting of the TRS presided over by KCR on October 5, had unanimously passed a resolution changing the name of the party to BRS.

KCR, who has been serving as the chief minister of Telangana since the formation of the state in 2014, is looking to play a key role in national politics. He plans to replicate what he calls the successful model of Telangana in other parts of the country through the BRS platform.

On the occasion of the inauguration of BRS central office, party's working president K T Rama Rao said in Hyderabad that it marks the beginning of a qualitative change that KCR wants to bring in the country.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, stated that after achieving Telangana state and leading the state on the path of development, KCR is entering national politics to bring qualitative change in the country.

KCR is starting a new political trend in the national interest just as he followed a revolutionary path to achieve a separate state, he said.