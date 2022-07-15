KCR talks with Mamata, Kejriwal for ‘combined’ Opposition against Modi govt

Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session that begins next week, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao held consultations with his counterparts in other states to consolidate strategy, and to intensify the Opposition’s attack against the Narendra Modi-led ruling party at the Centre.

KCR’s parleys come ahead of the Opposition parties meeting on Sunday, as announced by the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Congress veteran, Mallikarjun Kharge.

For the last two years, the TRS supremo has been on a self-proclaimed mission to unite the non-Bharatiya Janata Party and non-Congress parties to evolve into an alternative political grouping in the country.

According to sources, the Telangana chief minister has taken up “a big exercise now to expose the union government on the deepening economic crisis in the country.”

As part of his effort to reveal the Centre's continuing indifference to the situation, and anti-people policies, Rao, on Friday, spoke over the phone with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

KCR also spoke to close associates of Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, who was in hospital after contracting Covid-19. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Uttar Pradesh’s Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar are among the other party chiefs that KCR discussed his plan of action with.

“The whole exercise is to safeguard democratic, secular and federal values, which are under big threat now. While waging a big battle against the centre in the Parliament session, KCR is getting ready to hold nationwide protests to reveal Modi government's true colours,” a TRS functionary said.

The source also claimed that the opposition party leaders “are responding positively to KCR’s proposal to launch a democratic fight against the centre.”

Meanwhile, KCR will hold a meeting with his party's nine Lok Sabha and seven Rajya Sabha members on Saturday to discuss the party's strategy in Parliament.

“The CM is expected to direct the TRS MPs to put up a stiff fight against the Modi government for the injustice meted out to Telangana in all sectors. The MPs will be asked to lodge protests in Parliament for creating economic hurdles to Telangana state, which has been maintaining financial discipline,” a CMO official said.