KCR to again skip meeting with Modi; accuses Centre of discrimination

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is skipping another occasion where he would have come face to face with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao has, on Saturday, announced that he would stay away from the 7th governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog scheduled on Sunday in New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Modi.

The TRS supremo who has been caustically critical of all the initiatives, decisions of the Modi government since the last two years has already shunned the PM three times this year.

Rao deputed a minister in his place to receive the PM at the Hyderabad airport in February, May and July. Accusing the CM of disrespecting the protocol, the BJP leaders stated that Rao is rattled by Modi and BJP for reasons best known to him.

The saffron party has been improving its presence in Telangana, especially in the last two years.

In both the President and Vice-President elections, the TRS legislators, following Rao's order, voted for the Opposition candidates.

On Saturday evening, Rao held a press conference to make public his decision, while his office released the CM's letter to Modi, stating his Niti Aayog related objections.

“The Aayog was started as a new institution with the lofty objective of bringing the states on the same page with the Centre for ensuring equitable development of our country in the true spirit of cooperative federalism. But recent unpleasant happenings have given rise to an inescapable realisation that the federal structure of India is being systematically eroded by some deliberate actions by the Government of India. Needless to say, these developments are very much discouraging to trailblazing states like Telangana. The blatant discrimination against some states even in the legitimate functions assigned to them in the Constitution leaves much to be desired,” Rao said in the missive.

Rao said that the Modi government has ignored important recommendations of a Niti Aayog constituted group of chief ministers like states should be given flexibility in design, modification of central sector schemes based on their specific needs and to ensure maximum benefit to the people.

“I find the Centre micromanaging schemes, giving a complete go by to state-specific needs best left to individual states. The Centre has also turned a Nelson’s eye to Niti Aayog recommendations like a grant of Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya in 2016 to restore minor irrigation tanks in Telangana. Another such recommendation is a Rs 19,205 crore (out of total project cost of Rs 42,850 crore) central assistance for Mission Bhagiratha, to provide drinking water to every household in the State,” Rao said.

In view of such facts, I do not find it useful to attend the 7th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog. I am staying away from as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of central government discriminating against the states and not treating them as equal partners in our collective effort to make India a strong and developed country, the CM stated.