Kejriwal a 'Lie Minister', says Anurag Thakur

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “creating fear” among the masses with his criticism of Centre's finances and called him a minister of 'lies.'

Thakur claimed that Kejriwal's outburst against the Centre was intended to “cover up” allegations of corruption against the ministers in the Delhi government.

“Arvind Kejriwal is not a chief minister, he is a lie minister. He keeps lying from time to time,” Thakur said.

On Thursday, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Centre was "strongly opposing" free facilities to people as it lacked funds to support such welfare measures after waving loans and taxes worth crores for its "super rich friends."

Thakur dubbed his remarks as mere deflection from allegations against his own party.

“Their health minister is facing allegations, their deputy chief minister is facing allegations of corruption. This is just a cover up. They do not have anything to say, that is why they are making these false allegations,” Thakur said.

The senior BJP leader said Kejriwal had the habit of throwing muck at others without any facts and figures to support his claims.

Thakur claimed the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had increased the budget for the rural jobs scheme MGNREGA from Rs 61,500 crore to Rs 1,11,500 crore during the Covid-19 pandemic and provided more work for the poor.

“During Covid, we had provided free vaccines which was the need of the hour, free food grains for 80 crore Indians for a period of 28 months,” he said.

“On the other hand, it was Arvind Kejriwal's government that pushed the poor out of Delhi, created fear among them and made them move to their villages,” Thakur alleged.

Thakur said the much-talked about sports university of the Delhi government was nowhere to be seen and sports persons were levelling allegations against them.