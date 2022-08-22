Kejriwal breaking records in corruption: BJP reacts to Manish Sisodia's claim

The BJP on Monday fired fresh salvo at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, alleging that there were several discrepancies between what was recommended by the panel on excise policy and what was implemented by the AAP government.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Kejriwal's silence on corruption charges proves that he is "hardcore dishonest'.

The latest round of volleys came after Sisodia's tweet that the BJP offered to drop all cases against him if he joined the party.

"I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dubbing Sisodia's claim "baseless", BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted the AAP government over the Excise Policy scam. "AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is breaking records in corruption. His arrogance will be shattered by people of Delhi whose questions he is not answering," the BJP alleged.

"Earlier, we had given 24 hours to him to respond to the charges. If he's a 'kattar emandar' (hardcore honest man) why is he not answering the questions being raised.

"Only one tweet has come up which is meaningless. We again give 24 hours to Kejriwal to answer questions on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy," he said.

He also alleged that there are many discrepancies in what was recommended by the panel on Delhi excise policy and what the AAP govt implemented.

A lottery system was to be adopted for awarding contract in retail vending. The city was divided into 32 zones, Bhatia said and showed documents of both the policy as well as the recommendations of the panel.

The lottery system wasn't followed by the Kejriwal government and zones were awarded to 'some' industrialists which is worrisome, he alleged.

"And, the silence of Kejriwal on corruption charges in excise policy proves that he is hardcore dishonest ('kattar beiman')," Bhatia alleged.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who was also present asked why Kejriwal was not answering the questions being raised on the excise policy.

Meanwhile Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters in Shimla that Arvind Kejriwal model has now been decoded and it is now "Mohalla clinic to Mohalla liquor vends". "From Swaraj, it has now become 'sharab' (liquor) raj. If Sisodia is accused no. 1 in the case, the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal."

Targeting Kejriwal, Thakur said that Kejriwal has not been able to provide answers to questions raised. "We have all seen Kejriwal talking a lot. But now when questions are raised about corruption, he is silent. Kejriwal’s right hand Satyendar Jain is arrested while left hand Manish Sisodia is now accused of corruption.”

Manoj Tiwari also targeted Sisodia and said, "It is shameful that he is comparing himself to Maharana Pratap. Did Maharana Pratap make people drink alcohol? You are selling alcohol in every nook and corner. You are ignoring the cries of Delhi's women. Maharana Pratap had once taken up arms for women," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)