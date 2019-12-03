Kejriwal credits Delhi's revenue surplus to honest govt

Arvind Kejriwal commented on the CAG report that a non corrupt government made 5 years of revenue surplus possible in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 03 2019, 10:36am ist
  updated: Dec 03 2019, 10:50am ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)

A day after the CAG report said that the Delhi government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asserted it was possible as the national capital has a "non-corrupt government".

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Five years of increased expenditure on schools, hospitals, water and power - all this while maintaining revenue surplus and improving Delhi's fiscal health...(sic)"

"This was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt govt which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare," he said.

