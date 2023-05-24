Kejriwal-Mamata meet for “hatching political conspiracies” against PM Modi, alleges BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari

The meeting between Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee, and the Aam Aadmi Party leaders led by party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, at Bengal’s state secretariat – Nabanna – hasn’t gone well with the Bengal BJP leadership.

BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the secretariat was used “unethically” by the two top leaders. Adhikari, in a tweet, mentioned that the interaction that took place at the venue concerned was “for hatching political conspiracies” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nabanna; the State Secretariat of WB, was used unethically by the Regional TMC Party leader Smt. Mamata Banerjee & @AamAadmiParty leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji yesterday, for hatching political conspiracies against the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.

What's disturbing is that… pic.twitter.com/4xopYGTPg6 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 24, 2023

Adhikari also included a photograph in his tweet, where Banerjee could be seen interacting with the AAP team. The BJP leader added that “what’s disturbing” him is the presence of state’s chief secretary during the conversation, which he termed as a “political meeting”.

“The critics or detractors who can’t wait to offer your rebuttals; stating what’s wrong if 2/3 CMs in the State Secretariat, my humble question to you…(sic),” Adhikari stated, posting his queries – If it was a meeting between the chief ministers, what was the order of business, was any memorandum of understanding signed between the two governments.

Elaborating further, he added sarcasm: “a) The Delhi Govt is going to help the WB Govt in adapting their Liquor Policy? Or… b) The WB Education Dept will train the Education Dept of Delhi, how to conduct (the) Teacher Recruitment process fairly & honestly?”

A day earlier on Tuesday, the chiefs of the two Opposition parties had met at the secretariat, and after the meeting, Banerjee had shared her party’s intent to stand by AAP against the Centre’s ordinance that overturns a Supreme Court order concerning control of services in Delhi.

The two leaders had observed that the issue had offered the Opposition parties an opportunity to unite, and show their strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, and Sanjay Singh, were the other leaders who had met Banerjee.