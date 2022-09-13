Kejriwal says ‘Congress is finished’ questions why BJP hates ‘free electricity, education’

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, said Congress was “finished” and that his party would contest in all 182 Gujarat Assembly seats. Taking a jibe at the ruling party in the state, Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party sold promises like that of Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank accounts.

The Delhi chief minister, responding to union home minister Amit Shah’s comment that Gujaratis won’t trust those who were in the “business of dreams”, said, “Yes, one should not trust BJP as they sell dreams like the promise of Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts.”

The AAP national convener further said: “Whereas, Kejriwal fulfils his promises. I provided people of Delhi and Punjab free electricity, which is what I am promising to (the) people of Gujarat...I don't know why BJP is so much against people getting free electricity and education. BJP hates it.”

Dismissing Congress’s allegation that the AAP government was not paying salaries to its employees in Punjab while spending money for electioneering in Gujarat, he first asked who made the comment. When told it was a Congress leader, Kejriwal said: “Congress khatam ho gayee hai (Congress is finished). You should stop taking their question. (the) Public has no such questions.”

Kejriwal was bombarded with questions during the media interaction about BJP’s allegations—one of which was that AAP would make “anti-Gujarat” activist Medha Patkar “chief minister of Gujarat”—and he responded saying: “I am saying that BJP is planning to announce Sonia Gandhi as Modi's successor. Now, go and ask them what do they have to say about it.”

The BJP, while referring to Patkar as an “urban naxal”, has frequently attacked AAP as the activist was briefly associated with the party in 2014.

Patkar herself told DH on Sunday that such claims were “laughable”. “The BJP is worried over rising influence of AAP in Gujarat politics. My brief association with AAP ended long back,” she clarified.

During his two-day state visit, which ended on Tuesday, Kejriwal held several town halls to connect with auto rickshaw drivers, lawyers and businessmen. He reiterated his promises of free electricity, better and free education, unemployment allowances among others, if AAP was voted to power.

It was Kejriwal’s second visit this month.

Later in the day, Kejriwal tweeted: “My request to Gujarat police: I supported you on grade pay and other issues. We will implement (grade pay) after forming the government. We are with you. Just two months are left, you refuse to do anything wrong if BJP people are asking you. BJP is going, Aam Aadmi Party is coming.”