Ker Cong(M) split may change political equations

The factionalism developed in the Kerala Congress (M), a prominent regional party in Kerala is likely to create cracks in the political equations in the state.

KC(M) is a coalition partner of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The party has considerable influence among the Christian population of central Kerala and has got five MLAs now.

The Left-front in Kerala may woo a faction of the KC(M), especially since by-polls to six Assembly constituencies are in the offing. Already there were rumours that some CPM leaders were in talks with a faction in the KC(M). The P J Joseph faction in KC(M) was a coalition partner in the left-front earlier. The left-front may be able to make some inroads into the Christian vote banks by bringing a faction of KC(M) to its fold.

However, the Congress camps are trying to settle the in-fight in the party. UDF leader in Kerala, Benny Behennan and P K Kunhalikutty expressed hopes that the ongoing tussle could be settled amicably.

The present tussle in the KC(M) is over the chairman post as it’s founder chairman K M Mani died in April.

Court stay

A local court in Idukki district on Monday stayed the election of K M Mani's son Jose K Mani as party chairman. The stay was considering a petition filed by a supporter of the P J Joseph faction alleging that the election of Jose was illegal.

Jose on Sunday claimed that about 350 members of the party state committee elected him as the chairman.