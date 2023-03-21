Kerala Assembly session ended sine die due to Opposition stir

With the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front scaling up its protest in the Kerala Assembly with five MLAs launching an indefinite stir in the well of the House on Tuesday, the Budget session scheduled till March 30 was adjourned sine die.

Despite Speaker A N Shamseer strongly flaying the Opposition's decision to stage sit-in in the well of the House and warning of stringent action, the Opposition continued with the stir during the question-hour. Subsequently Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution for ending the session on Tuesday itself. After passing the resolution, the Speaker rushed through the proceedings and ended the session sine die.

As the day's proceedings began, Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that since the grievances of the Opposition with regard to the 'fake' cases registered against Opposition MLAs in connection with the protest in front of the Speaker's office as well as denying permission for adjournment motion notices were not yet addressed, five MLAs, including Uma Thomas, would be starting an indefinite stir in the House.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said that the Chief Minister was not trying to address the statement in the House.

The Speaker flayed the Oposition for raising allegations against him during a press conference and burning an effigy of him during protests outside the House.

The House has been witnessing Opposition's protest over the last five days with the Opposition alleging that the Speaker was denying permission for adjournment motion notices at the behest of the ruling front. The Opposition also alleged that fake cases invoking non-bailable charges were taken against Opposition MLAs in connection with the commotion during protest in front on the Speaker's office.