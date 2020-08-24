Kerala Assembly to discuss no-confidence motion against Pinarayi Vijayan-led government

A one-day session of Kerala Assembly that began at 9 am on Monday will discuss a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan led left-front government in the wake of the alleged nexus of Chief Minister's office with the accused in the gold smuggling case.

Since the left-front is having a comfortable majority of about 90 seats in the 140 member Assembly, the no-confidence motion did not pose any threat to the government's existence.

However, the house may witness heated debates over the gold smuggling row and alleged irregularities in construction of housing scheme for the homeless using assistance for the UAE's Red Crescent voluntary organisation. Five-hours have been allotted for the discussion on the no-confidence motion notice moved by Congress MLA V D Satheesan. The special session was convened mainly to pass the Finance Bill. The session is being held by following social distancing norms. All members and staff were subjected to Covid test ahead of the session.

Election to a Rajya Sabha seat that became vacant following death of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader M P Veerendrakumar will be also held on Monday. His son M V Shreyam's Kumar is the left-front candidate while Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi is Congress-led UDF candidate.

A resolution protesting against Thiruvananthapuram airport's privatisation is also likely to be passed in the house. The Congress might back the resolution by expressing dissent over the state government's decision to engage law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, which has links with the Adani group, for preparing the bids for taking over airport management. The state had lost to the Adani group in the bidding.

Though the Opposition sought permission for moving a notice seeking removal of speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in view of his links with the accused in the gold smuggling case, it was denied permission citing technical reasons. The opposition raised banners and placards in protest against the government in the house.