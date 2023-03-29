Kerala BJP chief booked over alleged derogatory remarks

Kerala BJP chief booked for alleged derogatory remarks against CPI(M) women leaders

The case was registered against him on the complaint by CPI(M) leader and former MP C S Sujatha, police said

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 29 2023, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 17:26 ist
BJP Kerala president K Surendran. Credit: Facebook/KSurendranOfficial

A case has been registered by the police against Kerala BJP President, K Surendran, in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against women CPI(M) leaders.

The case was registered against him on the complaint by CPI(M) leader and former MP C S Sujatha, police said.

An FIR under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC has been registered at Cantonment police station, they said.

Also Read | Congress, CPM vying to claim legacy of Kerala's renaissance movement

While the offence under section 354 A carries a maximum punishment of a one-year jail term, the one under section 509 provides for a maximum of three years imprisonment.

Surendran, during a Mahila Morcha event organised in Thrissur on Sunday, had courted controversy by allegedly making derogatory remarks involving body shaming and racism against women leaders of the CPI(M).

The BJP state president's comments were condemned by both the CPI(M) and the Congress party. The Left party had termed his remarks as "misogynistic". Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, condemned Surendran's remarks and sought an apology.

