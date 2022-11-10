Kerala CM, ministers to keep away from Raj Bhavan march

Even as the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala prepares a Raj Bhavan march on November 15 and strives to enlist the participation of all Opposition parties, including the DMK, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleague are keeping off from the demonstration.

While sources claim that the CM and his ministers are avoiding the march to avoid legal troubles, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan maintained that they are keeping off as it is basic etiquette.

"There are no legal barriers in the CM and the ministers taking part in the Raj Bhavan march, especially in the current situation. However, as a basic etiquette, they are keeping off from the protest against the governor," Jayarajan told DH.

Sources also indicated that any violence and police action against the demonstrations might embarrass the CM and his Cabinet. Furthermore, the event may cause major traffic jams in the state capital, raising the possibility of court strictures.

Though the LDF is organising the event with an expected participation of one lakh workers, it is being organised under the banner of 'Vidyabhasa Samrakshana Kootayma' (education protection forum), headed by a former Kerala University vice-chancellor B Ekbal. It is said to be an attempt to make the Raj Bhavan march a mass movement against the governor rather than by any particular party.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is scheduled to inaugurate the demonstration. DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva will be participating apart from other top Left Front leaders.

Meanwhile, as per the present schedule of the governor, he would not be present at Raj Bhavan during the protest. According to sources, he is scheduled to leave the state on November 12 and return by November 20 only.

The Raj Bhavan march is likely to further worsen the governor-government relationship.

Recently, Khan had demanded that Finance Minister K N Balagopal be disciplined for seeking to "fuel the fire of regionalism" in a speech he gave in which he referred to Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister, however, rejected it.