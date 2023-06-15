Kerala CM reaches Cuba on two-day visit

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on a tour to the US and Cuba, reached the Latin American nation on Thursday.

Vijayan and the delegation led by him were received at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana by the Deputy Governor of Havana and the Indian Ambassador to Cuba, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal and State Health Minister Veena George are also part of the delegation accompanying the CM, the statement said.

The Chief Minister will participate in various events in Havana during the day and on Friday, it said.

Vijayan will also meet various dignitaries and visit places of historical importance, including the Jose Marti Memorial, during his two-day trip to Cuba, the statement said.

He had left for Cuba on Wednesday after concluding his nearly a week-long US visit.