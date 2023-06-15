Kerala CM reaches Cuba on two-day visit

Kerala CM reaches Cuba on two-day visit

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal and State Health Minister Veena George are also part of the delegation accompanying the CM.

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 15 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 16:13 ist
Pinarayi Vijayan in Cuba. Credit: Twitter/@pinarayivijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on a tour to the US and Cuba, reached the Latin American nation on Thursday.

Vijayan and the delegation led by him were received at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana by the Deputy Governor of Havana and the Indian Ambassador to Cuba, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal and State Health Minister Veena George are also part of the delegation accompanying the CM, the statement said.

Read | Court orders probe into alleged foul play in organ transplant in Kerala

The Chief Minister will participate in various events in Havana during the day and on Friday, it said.

Vijayan will also meet various dignitaries and visit places of historical importance, including the Jose Marti Memorial, during his two-day trip to Cuba, the statement said.

He had left for Cuba on Wednesday after concluding his nearly a week-long US visit.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Cuba
Pinarayi Vijayan
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

 