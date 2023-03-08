Kerala CPM leader draws flak for asking women agitators not to dress up like men

Kerala CPM senior leader and ruling Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan is drawing flak over his remark that women should not take part in stirs by dressing up like men.

Justifying the police action on some women activists of the Congress who protested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Jayarajan said that women should not take part in stirs after cropping their hair and wearing shirts and pants like men.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress flayed that it was an anti-women remark of the CPM leader. He also asked why the left women forums were silent on the remark.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan tried to justify Jayarajan. "Jayarajan was raising a concern about how the police will be able to recognise girls who dress up like boys and take part in stirs," he said.

Miva Jolly, a woman activist of Congress's students' wing Kerala Students Union was recently handled by male police personnel while she tried to wave a black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kochi. The police tried to justify that since Jolly had her hair cropped and was dressed up like a male they could not easily recognise that it was a female.