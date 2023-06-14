Kerala govt of fabricating fake cases to shift focus from graft charges: Congress

A day after Kerala Congress unit president K Sudhakaran was named the second accused in a cheating case, the Congress on Tuesday said it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s attempt to shift the focus from corruption charges against him.

“The CPM-led government is trying to fabricate cases against Congress leaders. I won’t appear before the crime branch officers on Wednesday and will seek legal opinions,” the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president told reporters.

He also denied any involvement in the alleged cheating case.

Other senior Congress leaders, including Opposition leader V D Satheesan and United Democratic Front convenor M M Hassan, rallied behind Sudhakaran, reiterating that the case is orchestrated by the ruling CPM.

The case was filed based on the complaint by six persons who were allegedly cheated by fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

According to a complainant, Mavunkal collected Rs 25 lakh from him claiming that his Rs 2.62 lakh crore, proceeds from the sale of antiques to royal families in the Middle East, was stuck at a bank in New Delhi due to alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange and Management Act.

“Mavunkal said he needed money to clear legal hurdles to get the amount transferred from the foreign country to his bank account in Kerala. He also claimed that Sudhakaran will step in to clear the legal obstacles in transferring the money as he was a member of Parliament. Mavunkal handed over Rs 10 lakh to Sudhakaran in my presence at Mavunkal's house in Kochi on November 22, 2018,” alleged the complaint.

While the petitioners told reporters on Tuesday that they had evidence to support their claims, Mavunkal said Sudhakaran had no role in the cheating case and if properly investigated even the then DGP will land in jail.

Inspector General of Police (Training) G Lakshmana and retired deputy inspector general S Surendran have also been arraigned in the cheating case after their nexus with Mavunkal was exposed.