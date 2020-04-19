Kerala left-front government in tight spot over coronavirus data deal with US firm

While Kerala managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 to a large extent and lockdown norms are being relaxed in a phased manner from this week, the focus is now shifting to a quiet shady deal of the left-front government with a US firm for an online application for COVID-19 data analysis.

With the local body elections in the state due this year and the Assembly elections due in hardly one year's time, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala was quite concerned over the applause that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala was gaining even at the international levels.

Though the Congress tried to flay the activities of the government in fighting COVID-19, it had a boomerang effect with many flaying the opposition for politicising the fight against COVID-19. But the present row over Kerala Government's deal with US-based firm Sprinklr, allegedly by flouting the normal procedures and risking privacy of basic health data collected from nearly two lakhs persons in Kerala as part of COIVD-19, has come as a blessing for the Opposition.

While Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala initially came out with the allegations, now all senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, have also taken up the issue and demanded a CBI probe.

In order to personally attack Pinarayi Viajayan, some Congress leaders have also raised suspicions over links of Vijayan's daughter's IT firm in Bengaluru in the deal with the US firm. Vijayan, who is in the defensive, said that it was just another attempt by the Opposition to tarnish the image of the state government, especially since the activities to contain COVID-19 attained international attention. He also said that it was not the time for the government to change its focus to such allegations. The people would realise the demerits of the allegations, he said.

What makes the deal still shady?

A week after the Opposition raised the allegations, the government made all documents public, including the non-disclosure agreement, pertaining to the deal with Sprinklr for availing their Software as a Service (SAAS) application for COVID-19 data analysis. But the opposition alleged that the state law department's opinion was not sought.

Chief Minister tried to justify that since the US firm headed by a Malayali, Ragy Thomas, offered the service free of cost, a nod of the finance department and law department might not be mandatory.

However, IT principal secretary M. Sivasankar, who is also principal secretary at CMO, later said that it was his decision not to take the state law department's opinion and if there was an oversight it could be rectified. Moreover, the documents made public included two letters of affirmation on data rights and confidentiality obligations. The two letters were issued by the American firm on April 11 and 12, both after Opposition raised the allegations of compromising with data privacy on April 10. Hence, the ruling left front is in the defensive and the opposition is stepping up the attack.