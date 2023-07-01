Kerala LoP V D Satheesan 'welcomes' reports of ED probe against him; says he will cooperate

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday 'welcomed' an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against him in a 2018 rehabilitation project reported by a section of media and said he will completely cooperate with the investigation by the Central agency.

It is natural that the ED would probe a case in which the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had conducted a preliminary inquiry, he told reporters in front of the Secretariat here.

The VACB recently initiated a probe against Satheesan in a case related to receiving foreign funds from abroad for a project in his constituency allegedly violating the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The LoP said the VACB has no jurisdiction to investigate the allegations made in the complaint against him.

"ED is the agency which should investigate the complaint of FCRA violation. The same complainants petitioned the ED three years ago following which the Central agency had checked all the accounts," he said.

The state government knows very well that the ED probe would take place if the Vigilance investigates the case, he said.

Thus the LDF government tried to bring the Leader of Opposition before the Central agency, he alleged.

"I will cooperate with the investigation completely. With the ED investigation, at least there will be some letup in the allegation being made for several years....So I welcome the probe," the leader further said.

Satheesan also said he would submit all the documents to the Central agency to prove that the allegations against him were just false and fabricated.

After the 2018 deluge in the state, Satheesan had initiated a project 'Punarjani' to construct houses for those who lost their houses in the floods.

The complaint sought to investigate FCRA violations and Satheesan's foreign trips seeking support for the project.