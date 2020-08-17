Kerala minister calls CM's former secretary M Sivasankar a 'traitor'

A minister in Kerala has termed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar a 'traitor', while another CPM leader termed that Sivsankar was a dangerous fellow and would not be protected by the government.

The fresh attack against the IAS officer came amidst reports that Sivasankar even made foreign trips along with gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and she had considerable influence in the CPM's office.

CPM senior leader and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said Sivasankar was appointed to the Chief Minister's office owing to the trust in him. But he cheated and did not deserve pardon as he was a traitor.

Another senior CPM leader and Left Democratic Front convenor A Vijayaraghavan said now only it was revealed that Sivasankar was dangerous. Both of them also reiterated that no one else in the Chief Minister's Office had nexus with the gold smuggling accused.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the deals of the gold smuggling racket, reportedly stated in a report filed before a special court in Kochi that Sivasankar made three Gulf trips with Swapna during 2017-18. The intention of the trips was not mentioned in the remand report of the ED.