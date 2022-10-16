Kerala PCC president highlights Tharoor's organisational inexperience

On the eve of the Congress president election, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran has highlighted the inexperience of Shashi Tharoor in organisational politics, even as more flex boards appeared in support of Tharoor.

In an interview to a newspaper, Sudhakaran termed Tharoor as a 'trainee' in the organisation, even while accepting his professional capabilities. After it triggered criticism, Sudhakaran said that he did not use the word trainee but only referred to the organisational inexperience of Tharoor.

Meanwhile, more flex boards appeared in the state in support of Tharoor on Sunday. While flex boards earlier appeared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts, on Sunday flex boards appeared in Palakkad district as well. All the flex boards call for making Tharoor the president to save the Congress.

Sources close to Thaoroor said that the main intention of Tharoor entering the contest was to convey that there was a section in the party that called for change. It seems that objective could be very well served with Tharoor gaining votes beyond expectations.