Key points on BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' ahead of polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Wednesday launched the Gaurav Yatra of the party in poll-bound Gujarat from the temple town of Bahucharaji and said the yatra is not restricted to BJP or Gujarat but will establish the "pride" of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off three Gaurav Yatras of the ruling BJP in Gujarat on Thursday.

Also Read | Ahead of polls, Modi says 'urban naxals' trying to enter Gujarat

Here are the key points on BJP’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra:

- In the run-up to the high-stake Assembly elections, due in December this year, the BJP will launch five Gaurav Yatras in two days that will cover different parts of Gujarat.

- These yatras will last up to eight to nine days each, and they plan to cover 144 Assembly constituencies as part of the campaign.

- Notably, the first Gaurav Yatra was taken out by the then chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state Assembly elections. The second Gaurav Yatra was organised in 2017 ahead of that year’s state polls.

Also Read | PM Modi reminds Gujarat of bygone hardships, seeks blessings for team 'Narendra-Bhupendra'

- The yatra launched by Nadda will start from the temple town of Hindu goddess Bahuchara and will conclude at Mandvi in Kutch on October 20. Another yatra launched by Nadda is from the temple town of Dwarka.

- Amit Shah will launch the Gaurav Yatra on Thursday on three routes -- from Sant Savaiyanath temple at Zanzarka village in Ahmedabad district while the other two routes will be from Unai Mata Temple in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.

- The BJP's central leaders as well as those from the state unit will join the yatras at different points.

(With agency inputs.)