Kharge abusing Modi on Sonia’s behest: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'poisonous snake' at the instance of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
Speaking at the campaign rally in Belgaum Rural constituency on Thursday, Irani said that the Congress was a shameless party and had even insulted Modi's 100-year-old mother.
"Kharge should be aware that dalit leaders from the Congress were made to carry footwear of Rahul Gandhi. When Droupadi Murmu was announced as presidential candidate by the BJP, the Congress leaders made indecent remarks about her," she said.
Also Read | Kharge made 'poisonous snake' barb at PM Modi to please his political masters: Dharmendra Pradhan
"The Gandhi family can pray for the death of Modi, but the people of the state will pray for his well-being. We should all take a pledge for the victory of BJP candidate in the Assembly election to strengthen the hands of Modi," Irani said.
Congress has made Rahul their star campaigner despite he insulting Hindus. The party has been seeking support of SDPI in the Assembly election and had earlier released activists of PFI despite their destructive activities, she alleged.
