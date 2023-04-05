Kharge fumes as Dhankar lets Goyal seek Rahul's apology

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday found fault with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s ruling that allowed senior BJP Minister Piyush Goyal to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi, saying that it creates a “problematic” precedent that an elected representative can be “vilified and given no space to defend himself against outlandish, false and even brazen allegations”.

Kharge shot off a letter hours after Dhankhar read out his ruling in Rajya Sabha on his point of order in which the latter said he was of the “firm view that there can be no issue or individual beyond the purview of discussion” in the Rajya Sabha and the “same is exclusively subject to regulation” by the House and the Chairman.

Goyal demanded Rahul’s apology on March 13 for his ‘democracy in danger’ remarks alleging that the Congress leader, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on March 23 following his conviction in a defamation case, insulted Parliament and other institutions. Kharge had then raised a point of order saying that the rules do not allow Goyal to raise an allegation against a member of Lok Sabha in the Upper House.

Kharge said that the rules not allowing MPs to raise issues against members of another House without notice was “very clear” as both the Houses are sovereign entities by themselves and no incursion is not permissible.

In his letter, Kharge said he found it “surprising” as Goyal’s remarks against Rahul were “patently defamatory, unfounded and vacuous allegations” and that any contention that he did not take the Congress leader’s name does not absolve the Leader of the House of breach of Parliamentary tradition.

I find your ruling surprising. Your refusal to find Piyush Goyal's statements to be prima facie defamatory give rise to problematic precedent: @kharge writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on his ruling @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/FTQ3XaBTAl — Shemin (@shemin_joy) April 5, 2023

He said the refusal to find Goyal’s statements to be defamatory give rise to “problematic precedent” with “two potential consequences. One, he said, is that any genuine concerns raised about democracy will be treated as “treasonous, anti-India or worse” and “imagine the chilling effect” that has on a democracy built on the foundation of freedom of speech.

Two, he added, is that an elected representative can be “vilified and given no space to defend himself against outlandish, false and even brazen allegations”. Kharge was apparently referring to Rahul not getting an opportunity in Lok Sabha to set records straight before his disqualification.

“Neither of these legacies is flattering to this regime or to your decision,” Kharge said adding, “all presiding officers in legislatures, and especially the Chairperson are expected to be fair, even-handed and non-partisan. They cannot display their biases or their loyalty to the ruling party.”