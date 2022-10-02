Kharge pitches for consensus on Cong Prez poll, Tharoor says 'no'

Mallikarjun Kharge pitched for a consensus on Congress president election when rival candidate Shashi Tharoor telephoned him recently but decided not to force him after the senior MP, whom he described as his “younger brother", insisted on a democratic fight.

Kharge, who emerged as the candidate with the support of the central leadership and the rebels G-23, said he would consult the Gandhis and other senior leaders and take into account the good suggestions. He, however, was not enthused about a challenge by Tharoor for an open debate, saying whatever he says, he speaks with clarity though “some people are enamored by debates”.

Launching his bid for Congress president post on Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday by visiting Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat, Kharge said he has not entered the polls to oppose anyone but to strengthen the party. He said he was encouraged by young and old leaders from several states to enter the fray after the Gandhis refused to enter the October 17 polls.

He will be leaving for Karnataka on Monday and will have his first meeting with delegates in his home state. Sources said he will be visiting state capitals, if not all in the next few days. On September 15, he will be part of “big program” of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka’s Bellary.

At a press conference where he was flanked by young leaders Deepender Hooda, Syed Nasir Hussain and Gourav Vallab, who quit as spokespersons to be his election agents, Kharge faced a barrage of questions on perception about the possibility of him playing second fiddle to the Gandhi family and the role of Gandhis as well as about whether he would appeal to Tharoor to withdraw.

“That (to withdraw) is his choice. I am not going to force him. He telephoned me to congratulate me after I filed nominations. Then I told him, it would be better if the party president is elected by consensus. He said in democracy, there should be a fight and I told him, that is fine. If someone wants to fight an election, how can I say not to?... And he is a younger brother. This is an internal matter. Everyone will be united today, tomorrow,” he said.

Insisting that he is a candidate of “everyone”, Kharge said, he will surely consult the Gandhi family and take the good inputs for implementation, as he recalled their “contributions and sacrifices” to the country and the party. “I will consult them, and will consult other senior leaders.

On Tharoor’s remarks that he is a candidate for change while Kharge is a candidate of continuity and status quo, the senior leader said this may be his opinion and after polls any decision for reform will be taken jointly and not by one person.

He dismissed criticism of the Gandhi family saying, the BJP always tries to undermine Congress and they should ask themselves when did they have elections. “Was JP Nadda chosen through election? Is there an election authority, who were the delegates? They had 7-8 presidents, were they elected?” he asked.

He also said there was no G-23 and all were working together to fight the BJP-RSS and save the party. “That is why they are with me,” he said.

Kharge also found fault with highlighting his Dalit identity in the fight asking, “what is the difference between you and me?” He said despite having less numbers, Congress raised issues in Parliament.