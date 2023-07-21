Rahul, Priyanka to address rally in Rajasthan on Aug 9

Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka to address rally in Rajasthan on August 9: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 21 2023, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 19:44 ist
Rahul Gandhi (L) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Rajasthan's Banswara district on August 9, its state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Friday.

August 9 is celebrated as 'Adivasi Day' and preparations are underway for the public meeting, he said.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will come to Banswara to address people from the tribal communities, Randhawa told reporters.

Randhawa was here to take part in a membership drive for the party's IT cell.

He said a strong IT cell plays an important role in mitigating the rumours spread by opposition parties.

Replying to a question on the distribution of party tickets, he said, "No candidate will be parachuted in. The names will be decided on the basis of consensus of party leaders. Candidates having winnability and whose names come in the party survey will be considered."

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year.

