Kharge will give preference to party workers, says his son

Kharge will give preference to party workers: Priyank

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 00:19 ist

Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said his father Mallikarjun Kharge will give preference to the party workers in the organisation and strengthen it.

Kharge, who was in Delhi, told reporters that  "We have to build the party at the grassroots level, encourage our cadre, and have to work beyond our capacities to ensure that the governments are formed in various states. The process of building the party will be consultative and the workers will get the preference.".  

Reacting to BJP’s charge that Mallikarjun Kharge will be a puppet at the hands of Gandhi family, the Chittapur legislator wondered why the J P Nadda-led party was so keen on the internal matters of Congress.

“The BJP said that their party president J P Nadda was re-elected. Let them clarify first whether it is re-election or re-selection. Let them share their voters’ list. Wasn’t our election process open to all? The internal democracy is quite visible in our party,” he said.

Regarding Shashi Tharoor’s defeat, he said, “People blessed Mallikarjun Kharge because someone had to win the election. However, Tharoor is an important part of the party. We will involve him in the party-building process.”

