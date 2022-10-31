Khattar administers 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' pledge

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday administered the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' pledge to a gathering of officials and others at the Haryana Civil Secretariat at a special function organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

Paying rich tributes to Patel, India's first home minister and also known as the "Iron Man of India", Khattar said his contribution to integrate more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union was immense. He also said that the leader did great work for the unity and integrity of the country.

Also Read — Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel realised the dream of a strong, united India: Shah

"At the time of Independence, the country was divided into more than 550 princely states," the chief minister said.

Khattar said Patel integrated 562 states, but three states were left, adding that with Patel's efforts, Hyderabad and Junagad were also integrated.

He said while the task for persuading Hyderabad and Junagarh to join the Indian Union was entrusted to Patel, the responsibility to include Jammu and Kashmir was given to Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Haryana chief minister also touched upon Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, "due to which full integration of J&K with the Indian Union could not happen and it was only after the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to scrap Article 370 that the remaining task was completed".

Khattar administered the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' pledge to the gathering.

"I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. "I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure internal security of my country," he added.