Khushbu Sundar resigns from Congress, to join BJP

Hours before she is set to join the BJP, Congress spokesperson and popular South Indian actress Khushbu Sundar on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party in a letter to Sonia Gandhi. She complained that she was being “pushed and suppressed” by “few elements” who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition.

In a letter sent on Monday morning, Khushbu Sundar said she decided to end her association with the Congress after a long thoroughly thought process over a period of time.

“Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,” she said in the letter.

Khushbu Sundar (50), one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry in the 1990s, said she did not join the Congress for any “monetary gains, name, or fame” and pointed out that she walked into the party when “it was at its lowest”, being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Thanking everyone in the party, especially former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Khushbu Sundar told Sonia Gandhi that “my respect towards you will remain the same.”

Minutes before the letter was released to the media, the Congress sacked her as AICC spokesperson. Khushbu Sundar, who left Chennai for New Delhi on Sunday, is set to join BJP in the presence of senior leaders on Monday.

A senior BJP leader told DH on Sunday night: “Khushbu is joining the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi on Monday.” Another leader too echoed the sentiments and added that a retired IRS official from Tamil Nadu is also likely to join the BJP on Monday.

Khushbu had last week scotched speculation that she was joining the BJP, saying she cannot respond to “rumours” every time they crop up. She also participated in a protest organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) demanding justice for the 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh last week.

It is understood that the actor was upset with the Congress leadership over her demand for a “respectable position” within the party not being met. If she joins the BJP, the party will get another popular face in Tamil Nadu and her popularity can also be utilised in the Bihar elections.

Khushbu Sundar began her political career with the DMK in 2010 but quit the party to join the Congress in 2014. In 2016, her desire to contest the assembly elections from Mylapore constituency was shot down by the Congress High Command despite her candidature being backed by the then TNCC chief E V K S Elangovan.

The actor is also understood to have expected a seat during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or a Rajya Sabha nomination last year.

Born into a Muslim family in Mumbai, Khushbu made Chennai her home as she became one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil cinema industry. She had a devout fan following in the 1990s with some of them even building a temple for her and a variety of idli being named after her.