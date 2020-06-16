Killing of Indian soldiers deeply shocking: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday termed as “deeply shocking” the killing of three Indian soldiers by the Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and demanded that the government take stringent measures.

The party also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their “absolute silence” on the issue and sought immediate answers from them.

"Will the prime minister and defence minister now come forward to tell the nation as to how much of our territory has been illegally occupied by the Chinese, post-April/ May 2020, and what are the circumstances that have led to the killing of our brave officer and soldiers by the Chinese," Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement.

Surjewala questioned the amendments to the Army statement on the Galwan Valley incident to include a reference to casualties on the Chinese side.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an army officer-turned-politician, said that it was time now for the government to take some stringent measure against China.

"Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not a fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders," he said.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma termed the death of Indian soldiers in the violent clash between India and China at Galwan Valley was a matter of "serious national concern".

Sharma asked the government to take the country into confidence and brief political leadership on the ground situation considering the grave implications of the developments in Ladakh.