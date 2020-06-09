'Sarpanch murder attempt to warp political structure'

Killing of sarpanch in J&K attempt to disrupt grassroots political structure: Karan Singh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 16:18 ist
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh (PTI File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Tuesday termed the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch by militants in Jammu and Kashmir as a "despicable act" and said targeting him was part of the continuing attempt to disrupt grassroots political structure.

Singh, the former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, said regardless of party or religious factors, this act needs to be severely condemned.

"That Pandita belonged to the minority community makes his killing even more painful. My deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family," the former governor of J&K said.

Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress, was shot dead by militants in his native village on Monday.

"The gunning down of Ajay Pandita in his orchard was a despicable act. He was part of the grassroots political structure as a Sarpanch, and his targeting was part of the continuing attempt to disrupt this," Singh said.

Congress
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmiri Pandits
Anantnag
Kashmir

