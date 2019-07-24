K'taka: Rahul blames vested interests within, outside

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday night slammed “vested interests both within and outside” for the ouster of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.

Without naming anyone, Gandhi said it was the greed of these “vested interests” that emerged victorious on Tuesday when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly.

“From its first day, the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within and outside, who saw this alliance as a threat and an obstacle in their path to power. Their greed won today,” the outgoing Congress President said on Twitter.

“Democracy, honesty and the people of Karnataka lost,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi’s sister and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said “one day the BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed.”

“Until then I suppose, the citizens of our country will have to endure their unbridled corruption, the systematic dismantling of institutions that protect the people’s interests and the weakening of a democracy that took decades of toil and sacrifice to build,” she said.