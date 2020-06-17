Ladakh face-off: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to attend all party meeting

A day after she welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to convene an all party meeting over the border clash between Chinese and Indian troops at Ladakh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the meeting. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday.

“The Chief Minister will attend Friday’s all party meeting. She has already made it clear that TMC will stand by the nation in this hour of crisis,” a senior TMC leader said.

Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision of holding an all party meeting. However, she declined to make any further comments on the issue stating that since it is a matter of external affairs, the Centre will take a call on it.

She had announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh and government job each for next of kin for the two jawans from Bengal who were among those martyred during the clash with Chinese troops at Ladakh.