Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress to hold 'maun vrat' protest on Monday

Congress will hold 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) protest across the country on Monday demanding the sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and the arrest of all people, including his son, involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which four farmers were killed.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has written to all state units to hold the protest at all state headquarters from 10 AM to 1 PM. The state congress committees should ensure the participation of senior leaders, MPS, MLAs, party functionaries, and heads of frontal organisations and cells.

The state units are directed to hold the protest in front of Raj Bhavan or central government offices demanding the immediate sacking of the Minister from his post and immediate arrest of people involved in the "cold-blooded" murder, Venugopal said.

In his letter, Venugopal described the October 3 incident as a "chilling daylight murder of farmers" and said it has shaken the conscience of the entire country.

"Even more tragic are the open warnings given by Ajay Mishra Teni and consequent trampling of farmers under a jeep owned by the Minister and his family. Farmers, who were eyewitnesses, have openly stated that they were run over by a vehicle being driven by the son of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs," he said.

"Despite all round protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or against the Minister so far. It is shameful that the Prime Minister and Home Minister whom the Minister directly reports to have not uttered a word against this cold blooded murder," he added.

