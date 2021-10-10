Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress knocks on President Kovind's doors, seeks justice for victims

Congress has knocked on the doors of President Ram Nath Kovind to seek justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims, as it is set to intensify the campaign against the Modi government on farmers’ issues.

A well-attended rally in Varanasi, addressed by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has set the tone for the campaign as she gave a call to ‘change this government, usher in change” in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi turns to hindutva to counter BJP in Uttar Pradesh

In a letter to President Kovind, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal termed the Lakhimpur Kheri killings as a “broad day massacre of farmers” and asked him to allow a seven-member delegation to present a “detailed memorandum of facts” before him.

“Even more tragic are the open warnings given by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni and consequent trampling of farmers under a Thar Jeep owned by the Minister and his family,” Venugopal said.

He sought an appointment from the President for a Congress delegation comprising Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to apprise him about the “shocking incident” that has “shaken the conscience of the nation”.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri violence not ordinary crime: Salman Khurshid

“Farmers, who were eyewitnesses, have openly stated that they were run over by a vehicle being driven by the son of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Despite all-round protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or against the Minister,” he added.

Congress leaders are set to organise ‘silent protests’ at all state units on Monday demanding the sacking of Teni and the arrest of all people, including his son, involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The state Congress committees have been asked to ensure the participation of senior leaders, MPS, MLAs, party functionaries, and heads of frontal organisations and cells.

The state units have been directed to hold the protest in front of Raj Bhavan or central government offices demanding the immediate sacking of the Minister from his post and immediate arrest of people involved in the “cold-blooded” murder.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: