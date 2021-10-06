Lakhimpur violence: BJP rules out Ajay Mishra's resignation

The Modi government is in no mood to concede to the opposition demand for the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who is in the eye of a storm over the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

Mishra, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, was present at his office in North Block this afternoon and later met Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him in detail about the turn of events in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

Government sources ruled out the resignation of Mishra, terming the uproar over the Lakhimpur Kheri killings as an opposition conspiracy to defame the Modi government.

The sources pointed out that a judicial inquiry had been ordered into the incident by the Uttar Pradesh government and that there was no question about Mishra's resignation. They also said that Mishra had clarified on several occasions that his son was not present at the site of violence.

“The Modi government has been enduring attacks from the opposition since 2019. First, it was the CAA protests and now the farmers' protests,” the sources said.

BJP, meanwhile, hit out at Rahul Gandhi and accused him of trying to spread unrest by visiting Lakhimpur Kheri where the situation was slowly returning to normal.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi was trying to revive his flagging political career by politicising the Lakhimpur Kheri killings and had no concern for farmers.

“Rahul Gandhi's only aim is to save the Gandhi family, whose fortunes are fast depleting. He has no concern for farmers, traders or even the Congress party,” Patra said.

Patra also dismissed Gandhi's allegations of “dictatorship” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hit out at the former Congress President for “unleashing” goons on leaders such as Kapil Sibal for questioning the Gandhi family.

“Sibal had only asked a simple question 'who is the Congress president”? Rahul Gandhi instigated his supporters to attack Sibal's residence, window panes were broken, cars were damaged. Is this democracy,” Patra wondered.

